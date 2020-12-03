Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $26.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $27.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $21.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.15 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

Shares of BIIB opened at $246.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.96 and a 200 day moving average of $277.39.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

