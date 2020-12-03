BTIG Research Lowers Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.38.

LSPD opened at C$75.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -91.88. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

