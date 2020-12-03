BTIG Research Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.72.

SPLK stock opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $21,755,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 89.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $347,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

