Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Insider Michael Warren Purchases 1,825 Shares

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) insider Michael Warren acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. Caffyns plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445.10 ($5.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.23.

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

