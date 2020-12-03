Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Insider Michael Warren Purchases 1,825 Shares

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) insider Michael Warren acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).
Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. Caffyns plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445.10 ($5.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.23.
Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Company Profile
