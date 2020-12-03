Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.30

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$2.70 to C$3.30 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.