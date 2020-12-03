Canaccord Genuity Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.03.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5,530.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Bruce William James Jack bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,600. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 111,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$943,368.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,688,116.80. In the last three months, insiders purchased 119,434 shares of company stock worth $1,011,394.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit