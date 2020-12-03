Canaccord Genuity Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.03.
TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5,530.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
