Canaccord Genuity Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.03.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5,530.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Bruce William James Jack bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,600. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 111,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$943,368.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,688,116.80. In the last three months, insiders purchased 119,434 shares of company stock worth $1,011,394.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.