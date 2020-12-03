Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 13,657 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL opened at $44.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.