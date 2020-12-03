Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 75.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,258,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,618,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

