Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,090.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 95.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $2,901,000.

Shares of NJAN opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $38.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

