Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $412.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.62 and its 200-day moving average is $341.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

