Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,499 shares of company stock worth $4,173,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

