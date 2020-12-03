Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after buying an additional 1,504,585 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,900,000 after buying an additional 1,371,032 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,128,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,697,000 after buying an additional 297,366 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after buying an additional 229,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 849.6% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $57.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $59.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

