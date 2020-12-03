Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $149.79.

