Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

NYSE BLK opened at $718.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $720.51. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $656.91 and its 200 day moving average is $585.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

