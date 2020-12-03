Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

