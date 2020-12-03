Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $153.35 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.