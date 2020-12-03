Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

