Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

