Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOE opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.