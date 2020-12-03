Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

