Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 191,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,950 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $218.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.07. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $225.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

