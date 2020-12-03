Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

