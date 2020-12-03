Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $526.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 149.16, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $541.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

