Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 109 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.87 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.05 and a 200-day moving average of $243.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.