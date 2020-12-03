Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

