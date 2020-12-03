Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

