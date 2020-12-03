Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Applied Materials by 977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 38,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,899 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.