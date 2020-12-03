Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 107,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

