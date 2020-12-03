Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,804 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $224.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.39 and a 200 day moving average of $201.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.82.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

