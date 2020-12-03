Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

WM opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

