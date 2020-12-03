Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 561 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $171.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

