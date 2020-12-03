Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $206.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $184.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $207.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

