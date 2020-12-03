Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after buying an additional 677,526 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEP opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

