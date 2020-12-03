Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

