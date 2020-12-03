Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.