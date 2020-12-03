Cetera Investment Advisers Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

VEEV stock opened at $272.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.73, for a total value of $1,179,405.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

