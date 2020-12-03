Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of CEMI opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

