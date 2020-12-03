Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CZNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In related news, CEO J Bradley Scovill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $342,774.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $157,173. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

