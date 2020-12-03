Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.17. Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 3,550 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $267,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

