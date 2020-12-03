Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.