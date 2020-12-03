Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 469,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

