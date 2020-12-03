Comparing Tompkins Financial (TMP) & Its Rivals

Tompkins Financial (NYSE: TMP) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tompkins Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tompkins Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tompkins Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Tompkins Financial Competitors 4847 10402 6961 468 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Tompkins Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tompkins Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Tompkins Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tompkins Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tompkins Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial $336.81 million $81.72 million 12.37 Tompkins Financial Competitors $1.42 billion $245.44 million 11.22

Tompkins Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial. Tompkins Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Tompkins Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tompkins Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tompkins Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial 21.37% 10.53% 1.03% Tompkins Financial Competitors 18.07% 9.13% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Tompkins Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Tompkins Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 64 banking offices, including 44 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

