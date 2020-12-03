Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Compass Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,400.00.

CMPGY opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

