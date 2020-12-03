Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.59. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 8,454 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 74.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 98,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

