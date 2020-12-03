Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Corteva worth $125,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after buying an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

