County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Insider Mark Andrew Miller Sells 13,841 Shares

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Mark Andrew Miller sold 100 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Mark Andrew Miller sold 301 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,020.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Andrew Miller sold 200 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Mark Andrew Miller sold 558 shares of County Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $11,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

