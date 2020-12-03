Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $772,313 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

