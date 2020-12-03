Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.15. Creative Realities shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,612 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Creative Realities Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

