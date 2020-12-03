Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

Shares of STM stock opened at €33.38 ($39.27) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.79.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

