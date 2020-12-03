Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

Shares of STM stock opened at €33.38 ($39.27) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.79.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

