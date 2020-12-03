CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $141.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 905,293 shares of company stock valued at $125,441,697 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

